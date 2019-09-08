 

MORE UNREST: One person killed, 5 injured in Joburg city centre

2019-09-08 19:30

Sheldon Morais and Tammy Petersen

One person has been killed in violence in the Johannesburg city centre, according to police.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele also confirmed that five people had been injured.

A group of men, some of them wielding sticks, pangas and tree branches, marched through the city centre after disrupting a meeting in which IFP President Emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi spoke to hostel residents following a week of deadly xenophobic violence.

Makhubele said 16 people were arrested for public violence and possession of stolen property.

Several shops were forced to close their doors as the protesters damaged property and looted several businesses.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  crime
#AmINext: News24 wants to give you a platform to share your feelings with the nation

2019-09-05 13:03

