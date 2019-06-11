Morgan Tsvangirai's daughter dies

The daughter of late Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java, 36, died on Monday following a car crash about a month ago.

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which was founded by her father, announced the news on its official Twitter page on Monday.

According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, Tsvangirai-Java sustained serious injuries when she was involved in an accident that claimed the lives of two MDC party members in Kwekwe in central Zimbabwe, 200km south of Harare, last month. She had sustained serious injuries and had been treated in hospital since the incident.

Her father died in Johannesburg in a hospital in February last year where he was being treated for colon cancer.

According to TimesLive, Tsvangirai-Java was recently elected the MDC Alliance women's assembly secretary-general.

The MDC tweeted: "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing on of Glen View South MP and Women's Assembly Secretary Hon. Vimbai Tsvangirai Java."

Times Live reported that Tsvangirai-Java was the only Tsvangirai child to take up politics after her father.

Her mother, Susan, also died from in car accident on March 6 2009, News24 reported. Her father was injured in the crash.

Tsvangirai had formed a government with former president Robert Mugabe, which at the time offered a chance to ease the country's economic crisis.

Tsvangirai-Java is survived reportedly by her cleric husband Batsiranai Java of the Tabernacle of Grace Church. She was educated at Mabelreign Girls' High, a private school in Harare, and New Castle University in Australia, where she attained a bachelor's degree in development studies, and urban and regional planning in 2008, according to Times Live.



