 

Moroccan adventurer devastated after bike stolen in Jeffreys Bay

2018-06-03 21:54

Christina Pitt

Yassine Ghallam. (Supplied)

Yassine Ghallam. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 32-year-old man from Casablanca, Morocco has cycled an astonishing 22 000 km to SA, only for his bicycle to be stolen in Jeffreys Bay.

Yassine Ghallam began his mission to cycle through the whole of Africa in January 2017, with the intention to write a book about his adventures.

Ghallam hit a speed bump after he arrived in SA, when his bicycle - affectionately named Mama Africa - was stolen outside a mosque on Friday.

"I love South Africa because it is very beautiful, but it is very dangerous. I locked my bicycle outside the mosque and 10 minutes later it was gone," he said.

"In Morocco, I cycle at night - something you can't do in South Africa. Mama Africa is not a normal bicycle, she's like my wife. When I cycle at night it's just me, the stars and my bicycle."

The adventurer, who started his journey with no money in his pocket, is relying on the kindness of strangers and radio station Salaamedia to raise funds for a new bicycle.

He plans on cycling from Jeffrey's Bay next week to his final South African destination - Cape Town.

"This has always been my goal. After this, I plan on flying to Madagascar and Seychelles," Ghallam said.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that no case of theft has been reported at the local Jeffreys Bay police station. However she encourages people with any information to come forward.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Five dead, 15 injured in horror Boksburg crash

2018-06-03 21:08

Inside News24

 
/Video
WATCH: Goodwood residents experience flooding after heavy overnight rain
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Philadelphia 09:26 AM
Road name: N7

Oudtshoorn 09:24 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, June 2 2018-06-02 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 