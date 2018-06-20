 

Morris 'Captain KGB' Tshabalala returns to court after bail application struck from roll

2018-06-20 07:23

Christina Pitt

Morris “Captain KGB” Tshabalala as he leaves the Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane. (Alex Mitchley, News24, file)

Former crime intelligence officer Morris "KGB" Tshabalala will make another appearance at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, following a second botched attempt to secure a bail release.

Last month, Tshabalala's bail application was struck from the roll after Magistrate Nicola Setshoege pointed out that his defence counsel was unprepared.

Tshabalala's attorney Mpesi Makhanya said that defence advocate Annelene van den Heever was ill and could not be present in court. She had also failed to appear at the previous court appearance.

READ: 'Captain KGB' allegedly poisons himself at PTA prison

Makhanya also told the court that they were dealing with the Parole Board and that the revocation of his client's parole did not mean he could not apply for bail.

It was previously reported that Tshabalala's parole was revoked after he poisoned himself while he was detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Prison in Pretoria as part of an escape plot.

He has been charged with fraud, theft and corruption.

The charges relate to the submission of alleged fraudulent invoices to the tune of R563 005, sourced for blinds and curtains for safe houses in Pretoria.

In 1984, he was convicted of armed robbery. During the years he evaded his prison sentence, he joined the South African Police Service.

