 

Mosque shootout: Police launch manhunt as dramatic dashcam footage of Newtown mosque robbery emerges

2019-06-15 18:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

A shootout ensued between security guards and armed suspects outside a mosque in Newtown, Johannesburg. (Screengrab)

A shootout ensued between security guards and armed suspects outside a mosque in Newtown, Johannesburg. (Screengrab)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for four suspects wanted for an armed robbery outside a Johannesburg mosque.

Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said they are looking for occupants of a black Mercedes Benz sedan who were involved in the robbery of a substantial amount of money on Friday afternoon.

"So far, no one has been arrested ... and we are investigating an armed robbery case. We are appealing to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward. Any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects may be rewarded," he said.

A video of the incident has been shared on social media.

In it, a shootout ensues between the armed suspects and security guards outside the Hamidia Mosque in Newtown.

Dlamini explained that shots were fired at security guards in a bakkie outside the mosque and when they took cover the suspects stole the money and fled the scene.

He could not confirm social media posts which suggested that the stolen money was from a collection during a prayer session at the mosque. 

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Raymond Louw, wife Jean celebrated during joint funeral service

42 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Happy Friday for one lucky punter 2019-06-14 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 