Mossel Bay matric pupil appears in court after girl's rape allegedly caught on video

A Grade 11 pupil at a Mossel Bay school has received private counselling after she reported that a fellow pupil had raped her, according to authorities. A video of the incident has apparently been distributed.

Western Cape education spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school was informed of the incident on Monday morning and contacted the police.

Provincial police confirmed on Wednesday that a 17-year-old was arrested for a rape case and that he appeared in court on Tuesday. Another suspect of the same age has not yet been arrested.

"The alleged perpetrators are a Grade 12 [learner] and a Grade 11 learner," said Hammond.

"The incident did not happen in school – it was on the weekend at a private party. The school is cooperating with the police investigation."

According to IOL, the girl fell asleep at the party and when she woke up, she discovered that she had been undressed and raped. Her friend apparently showed her footage of the incident.

The Daily Voice reported that a cellphone was used to take the footage and that it was shared with several people.

"These allegations are, of course, extremely concerning and further support will be made available to the victim on request," said Hammond.

"We have not yet seen a copy of the alleged video and appeal to learners or anyone who does receive it, if indeed true, to not distribute it."