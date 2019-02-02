Most victims of Höerskool Driehoek tragedy remain in hospital, some still critical

The scene at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Twenty Hoërskool Driehoek pupils remain hospitalised in Vanderbijlpark and other parts of Gauteng.

The teenagers sustained severe injuries which could result in some of them facing the prospect of amputation, sources close to the incident have told News24.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie lost their lives in the tragedy at the school on Friday. In total, 23 others were taken to various hospitals in the area.

On Friday morning, a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings came crushing down on 26 learners. The incident happened few minutes after 8:00, when learners were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.