Here is a wrap of some of our most popular videos of the day with a mix from the past:

Man critical after BMW smashes into lane divider in Cape Town - The driver of a BMW, who lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the N1 in Century City in an apparent "street race", is in a critical condition.

'Unruly' passenger forcibly removed from Kulula flight - Fellow commuters of the passenger who was forcibly removed from a Kulula flight during the early hours of Saturday, insist that the woman did nothing wrong.

Joburg trolley pushers help pedestrians cross flooded road - for a fee of course - Enterprising Joburgers came to the rescue of stranded pedestrians who wanted to cross a flooded street near the Noord Street taxi rank. AND making a comeback....

Oh beer! Crates of alcohol crash out of truck in Cape Town - It was unhappy hour for a truck driver who lost a huge load of beer after attempting to turn his vehicle in Cape Town.

Karate kid raises tournament money through hard work and community support - A pint-sized karate kid from Lansdowne in Cape Town has unleashed his inner entrepreneur, raising money to take part in a national karate tournament by selling atchar, dried fruit and sauces at a stall in Rylands.

