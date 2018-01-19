 

Motata should be treated as an ordinary person in litigation, tribunal hears

2018-01-19 18:51

Lizeka Tandwa

Judge Nkola Motata (File, Netwerk24)

Judge Nkola Motata (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Retired Judge Nkola Motata did not think it was too serious that false evidence was submitted in court during his drunk driving trial, his legal representative said on Friday.

During closing statements at his client's judicial conduct tribunal, advocate Themba Skosana said Motata should be "pardoned" for failing to correct his then legal team from making a false statement during his trial in 2009.

Motata was found guilty of drunk driving and fined R20 000. This was after he crashed into a wall at a house in Johannesburg in 2007 with his luxury Jaguar, while he was in a drunk state.

ALSO READ: Judge Motata denies he made racist comments when he crashed his car

The tribunal is probing whether the statements Motata allegedly made at the scene can be classified as racist and whether the manner in which he conducted his defence during his trial can be constituted as gross misconduct.

During cross examination at the tribunal, Motata said he told his legal team that he "did not consider himself drunk" during the incident. However, he failed to correct his legal team, which denied that he was intoxicated during his trial. 

Explaining why his client never corrected his legal team at the time, Skosana said Motata "didn't really take this to be serious" and added that he was not "completely free at the trial hearings because, when he wanted to correct something, he was reprimanded by the magistrate".

The second complainant in the current case, advocate Gerrit Pretorius, had argued that Motata used a defence he knew to be untrue and that this amounted to a breach of judicial ethics.

Earlier, evidence leader advocate Ivy Thenga had argued that Motata's actions constituted gross misconduct. 

She argued that Motata's case was aggravated by his drunkenness. 

Thenga also argued that Motata should have known how to conduct himself in the public domain in his position.

READ: Judge Motata must repay part of R14m salary - FF Plus

Skosana meanwhile said this was "unfair" and added: "In so far as he is a litigant, he should be treated as an ordinary person," he said. 

He also said that Motata had not used racist language but rather "vulgarity".

On Friday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal Judge President Achmat Jappie, who was chairing the tribunal, adjourned proceedings.

A report would be submitted to the Judicial Service Commission .

Motata stands to lose his salary and benefits should his conduct be found unconstitutional during his trial. He also faces impeachment. 

In response to questions by the Freedom Front Plus last year, Justice Minister Michael Masutha said Motata had been paid R14m since being on special leave in 2007.

Read more on:    nkola motata  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Punitive water tariffs on the cards for CT; AB de Villiers is in the best form of his life; and Watch Oprah's 'dancing' photoshoot

2018-01-19 18:00

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
WATCH: Ban Markus Jooste's horses from the Sun Met or expect protests - PSA
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 22:14 PM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Cape Town 17:50 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, January 19 2018-01-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 