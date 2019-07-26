Mother, 20, arrested after burying newborn baby

A 20-year-old mother from Bekkersdal, in Gauteng, has been arrested for murder after she buried her newborn baby at a cemetery in Mohlakeng on Wednesday.

The mother's friend was also arrested after it emerged that she had assisted in delivering the baby.

What's more, the remains were found burned.

"It is alleged the friend was cleaning the house when she discovered bloodied clothes and what looked like after birth remains," Bekkersdal police spokesperson Sergeant Linkie Lefakane said on Friday.

The friend alerted the elders in the yard and the police were called.

According to Lefakane, a preliminary investigation was conducted which led police to the mother.

"The mother took police to her grandmother's grave where she buried the body. The friend was also arrested after police discovered that she had assisted the mother with delivering the baby."

Lefakane said the friend had been released pending further police investigations, while the mother would be back in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on July 30.

The station commander at Bekkersdal police station, Colonel Tinus Swart, said illegal termination was punishable by law, while at the same time advising that "young women must make use of government institutions that offer free terminations and counselling or those that deal with adoptions, instead of resorting to illegal or backdoor terminations".