 

Mother, 20, arrested after burying newborn baby

2019-07-26 18:59

Kamva Somdyala

Photo: Stock Image

Photo: Stock Image

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A 20-year-old mother from Bekkersdal, in Gauteng, has been arrested for murder after she buried her newborn baby at a cemetery in Mohlakeng on Wednesday. 

The mother's friend was also arrested after it emerged that she had assisted in delivering the baby.

What's more, the remains were found burned.

"It is alleged the friend was cleaning the house when she discovered bloodied clothes and what looked like after birth remains," Bekkersdal police spokesperson Sergeant Linkie Lefakane said on Friday.

The friend alerted the elders in the yard and the police were called.

According to Lefakane, a preliminary investigation was conducted which led police to the mother.

"The mother took police to her grandmother's grave where she buried the body. The friend was also arrested after police discovered that she had assisted the mother with delivering the baby."

Lefakane said the friend had been released pending further police investigations, while the mother would be back in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court on July 30.

The station commander at Bekkersdal police station, Colonel Tinus Swart, said illegal termination was punishable by law, while at the same time advising that "young women must make use of government institutions that offer free terminations and counselling or those that deal with adoptions, instead of resorting to illegal or backdoor terminations".

Read more on:    crime  |  child abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A 'charlatan', youth league revolt and Jacob Zuma's spies on ANC NEC agenda

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No jackpot winners in Thursday's draw 2019-07-25 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 