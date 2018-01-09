 

Mother accused of throwing newborn into pit toilet granted R1 000 bail

2018-01-09 13:52

Nation Nyoka

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Mahikeng – A woman, who has been accused of the murder of her newborn baby, was granted bail of R1 000 in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court in the North West on Monday.

The 21-year-old mother from Dinokana Village in Lehurutshe, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to kill her three-day-old baby boy.

"It appears that the woman, [whose] family did not know that she was pregnant, delivered a baby boy without assistance of any person [and] then threw the newborn into a pit toilet on Thursday," said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani.

Funani told News24 that the baby was found after a cousin found blood on the toilet floor and heard the baby crying from the pit toilet.

She added that the woman and the baby were hospitalised on Thursday and the mother was under police guard. She was discharged on Saturday.

The woman's docket has been sent to a senior prosecutor.

