A mother and her 2-year-old son were declared dead after they were involved in a collision on the R61 in Margate on the Kwa Zulu-Natal South Coast on Sunday.

Netcare 911 said it responded to reports of a collision at about 15:00.



"Two people from the one car, an adult female and a 2-year-old male, sustained fatal injuries when they were ejected in the crash. Both were declared deceased on the scene," Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement.

The passenger in the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries.

She was treated on the scene and later transported to hospital for further medical care.

