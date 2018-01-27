 

Mother and child burnt in Durban house fire

2018-01-27 12:54

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Durban - A 17-month-old baby boy and his mother sustained burn wounds in a house fire in Burma Road, Escombe in Durban on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said paramedics arrived at the scene at around 09:30, and found the fire department already on the scene.

"Paramedics found a 17-month-old baby boy who was resuscitated by the fire department prior to ER24's arrival," she said.

Van Huyssteen said the baby had sustained burn wounds as well as inhalation burns, while the mother, believed to be in her early 30s, sustained minor burn wounds.

"ER24 transported both baby and mother to RK Khan Hospital for further medical care," she said.

Van Huyssteen said the circumstances surrounding the incident were not known, but the fire department would be launching an investigation.

(Supplied, Rescue Care)

(Supplied, Rescue Care)

(Supplied, Rescue Care)


