 

Mother and daughter die in crash with bakkie

2019-05-14 06:33

Riaan Grobler

A collision on the R24 claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter.

A mother and her young daughter were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a bakkie on Monday night. 

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the R24 near the Orient Hills informal settlement in the direction of Magaliesburg at around 19:09.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a collision," Herbst said. 

Paramedics assessed the scene and found that all the occupants of the bakkie escaped injury.

"An adult female and minor female from the car tragically died on scene; another adult male and minor female sustained moderate injuries and were treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic.

"Once stabilised both patients were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," Herbst said.

