 

Mother and son arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs

2020-02-08 19:43

Azarrah Karrim

A mother and son will appear in court soon for possession of and dealing in drugs. (Supplied)

A woman and her son have been arrested in Vosloorus, Gauteng, for allegedly possessing and selling drugs.

According to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), the 63-year-old woman and 32-year-old man were found in possession of 21 zip-lock bags containing khat and seven bags of dagga worth R4 900 on Friday.

"Charges of possession and dealing in illicit substance/s were registered against them," metro police spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said.

"Following a tip-off from an anonymous caller about an alleged illicit act, the EMPD Drug Enforcement Unit raided a house in Morena Street, Extension 4. Arrests were made and narcotics seized."

The two are expected to appear in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court soon.

