Mother, boyfriend face attempted murder charges after video of 4-year-old's beating surfaces on social media

Durban – Phoenix police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a video showing a 25-year-old mother giving her 4-year-old daughter a brutal beating, allegedly at the instruction of her boyfriend, surfaced on social media.

Captain Nqobile Gwala told News24 on Thursday that the mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend were initially charged with assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

"It was later changed to attempted murder. The Phoenix family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is now investigating the matter," she said.

In the video, which News24 has seen, the mother spanks and punches her daughter several times, and later kicks and stomps on the crying child as she lies on the ground.

"Why can't you go to the toilet, why? The toilet is there. You were doing extremely, extremely well. I was so proud of you," she screams.

"I don't want to see you in the house. I want you outside. Fuck off!"

While the beating takes place, the boyfriend allegedly films the incident – seemingly with his phone – while lying in bed.

'Are you recording?'

The man's feet can be seen in the video and he is heard repeating: "Tell her 'I peed on the floor'. Tell her."

Towards the end of the video, the mother, who seems baffled, asks the boyfriend: "Are you recording?"

The incident took place on February 20, at about 12:00.

Gwala said the mother – who is also a complainant in the matter – was at her home in Phoenix, north of Durban, with her daughter and boyfriend when the incident took place.

It is alleged that the child accidentally stepped on the boyfriend's shoe, she said.

"And as a result, he began to assault the 4-year-old victim by punching her and he threw her against a cabinet. It is further alleged that the complainants' boyfriend threatened to kill the complainant if she did not assault the victim as well," said Gwala.

The complainant in turn also assaulted the victim, who then collapsed.

"The victim was rushed to a local clinic and thereafter transferred to a hospital for medical attention," she explained.

The mother and her boyfriend appeared at the Verulam Magistrate's Court on March 1 where they were released on bail of R3000 each.

They are scheduled to re-appear on April 11.

