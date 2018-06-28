 

Mother of missing KZN baby pleads for his safe return

2018-06-28 13:06

Mxolisi Mngadi

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has pleaded for the safe return of her baby after he was abducted.

The 3-month-old baby boy, Luyanda, was abducted from her arms on June 2 after she fell asleep with him at about 22:00.

Vuyisile Simamane, 21, from Mnamfu in Mthwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said she woke up the next day to find that her son was gone.

Since then, police have launched a manhunt.

They said in a statement that they were looking for a person named Lungelo Simamane, also known as "MaNcane", and a female friend who had been visiting the house at the time.

Depression

Speaking from her hospital bed at GJ Crookes Hospital in Scottburgh, where she was admitted following the stress of her baby's disappearance, Simamane told News24: "I'm not well. I have even been hospitalised because I can't deal with not knowing where my baby is and how he is doing.

"Please bring back my baby boy. He had just started smiling and we had bonded very well. He is still young and fragile. Don't hurt him please."

Simamane told News24 that Lungelo was her cousin who had been in her two-bedroomed house with his girlfriend at the time her son went missing. She said they had all watched TV before going to sleep.

"When I woke up the next morning at about 06:30, my baby was not next to me. I went to check on the room my cousin and his girlfriend slept in and they were also not there," she said.

"When I went to check... I realised that they had taken all their belongings and left. I went back to my room and discovered that my baby's bag was also gone," she said.

She said she had been diagnosed with depression since Luyanda's disappearance and did not know when she would be discharged from hospital.

She added that she had also consulted three sangomas since Luyanda's disappearance.

"I have hope that he is still alive. The three sangomas told us that he was still alive," she said.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lungelo to contact them urgently "as it is believed that he can be of assistance in the investigation of the missing child".

He said they believe that he may be in the Isipingo area in Durban.

Anyone with information can contact Captain Sunil Singh of Port Shepstone FCS Unit on 082 566 7163 or 039 688 7900.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Inxeba (The Wound): Court rules that film is not hardcore porn

2018-06-28 11:31

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Footage shows razed, gutted Mpumalanga mall after violent protests
 

Keeping snakes 101

Some of us are dog people, others cat people and then there are those who like reptiles. But before you go out and get yourself a cold-blooded pet these are the things you must know.

 

Paws

Canine competitors take to the waves in the World Dog Surfing Championships
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Zsa Zsa takes home the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog title!
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 27 2018-06-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 