Mother of murdered Coligny teen: 'I miss him, he used to joke around with us'

Matlhomola's mother, Agnes Moshoeu sits behind Philip Schutte who was found guilty of the murder of her son at the North West High Court in Mahikeng on Wednesday. (Chante Schatz, News24)

"I miss him every day because he used to joke around with us," Agnes Moshoeu, the mother of murdered teen Matlhomola Moshoeu told News24 at the family's home in Scotland informal settlement near Coligny on Thursday.

"Seeing other kids who used to go to school with him makes it even worse because he was part of them," Agnes said.

On Wednesday, Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte were found guilty in the North West High Court in Mahikeng of murdering Matlhomola. They were also found guilty of kidnapping, intimidation, theft and pointing a firearm.

The two murdered Matlhomola in Coligny on April 20, 2017. Doorewaard and Schutte claimed that they caught the teenager stealing a sunflower on that day and that he fell from their bakkie en route to the police station.

"God is amazing. You may commit crime but you'll end up being caught," Matlhomola's mother's aunt, Eliza Moloantoa, told News24.

The family said although they were happy with the outcome of the trial so far, sitting in court had brought back painful memories of their son.

'He was a kid'

Agnes said that going back to court opened up old wounds for her. She said she tried to forget the details but it was difficult.

Matlhomola's father, Saki Dingake, said while he was still not fully recovered, he was trying his best to be strong, especially now that Doorewaard and Schutte had been found guilty.

The family's neighbour, Welheminah Masethi, told News24 on Thursday that even though the two men found guilty on Wednesday for the murder of the 16-year-old had claimed that he had stolen sunflower heads, "they had no right to treat him the way they did".

"He was a kid who was being naughty, that's it!"

Masethi, who lives opposite Matlhomola's home, described him as a "cool boy" who died for "no valid reason".

"They also have kids who are Matlhomola's age and kids are naughty.

Convicted murderers' families 'broken'

"I feel better now based on the way the court proceedings went, because there was no reason for them to kill him," she said.

On Thursday, sentencing proceedings were postponed in the North West High Court in Mahikeng to allow the State and defence to prepare arguments for mitigation and aggravation of sentencing.

Following proceedings, Doorewaard's uncle Pieter Karsten said the families were "broken".

"We have been broken. The Schutte and Doorewaard families have been broken with this news. We have [had] armed robbery over the last three years, we [were] robbed, but this is worse than everything. Especially because a liar's word is regarded as the truth " Karsten said.

Following postponement on Thursday, North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Tembeka Mdabu said the NPA was not opposing the request that the case be postponed to next year.

"Remember, we have rights, and the defence also [has] the right. I think it's better this way that they exercise their right and the court grants them that particular right.

"As the NPA and investigating team we are happy about the court's judgment. We know it was not an easy case, but we are really happy," she said. She added that the NPA hoped that Doorewaard and Schutte would be given a sentence that fits the offence.

The matter will be heard between January 28 and 31, 2019.

