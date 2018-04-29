Mother praises health care centre after emergency birth of twins

A 23-year-old mother of newborn twins from Pomeroy, on the KZN midlands, was full of praise for the medical staff at Pomeroy Community Health Centre, who came to her aid when she went into emergency labour.

Due to concerns about the growth of the twins that she was carrying, Nonjabulo Buthelezi had been booked to deliver as a high-risk patient at Grey’s Hospital on April 30.



However, on Wednesday, April 25, while at home in Pomeroy, she started experiencing mild cramps.

She did not think much of it. But by that evening, it became clear that she was going into labour and she was rushed to Pomeroy Community Health Centre (CHC).



Cuba-trained Dr Sanele Madela, CEO of Pomeroy CHC, said he had been on call when he was informed that Buthelezi had been admitted at the facility, fully dilated, and needed to deliver her twins.



"We had no choice but to deliver her immediately," said Madela, who thanked the team of nurses who helped him during the delivery.

"If a person is expecting twins, we prefer them to give birth in a hospital that has a theatre, because if there are complications during the labour and delivery process, you can rush into theatre and save her and the baby’s life," he explained.

Buthelezi gave birth to Siyabonga and Zenande, a boy and a girl, weighing 1.35kg and 1.95kg, respectively.

She was immediately transferred to Church of Scotland Hospital in a specialised obstetrics ambulance where Siyabonga was put in a nursery because of his low birth weight.

Expectant mothers urged not to travel too far



Buthelezi, who also has a four-year-old child and wants to become a social worker, thanked the team at the centre.

"Even though I was scared, they were able to put me at ease and help me. I even asked them why I was told I needed to go to Grey’s Hospital when they were so well-equipped to help me."



KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo congratulated the medical team at Pomeroy CHC, and urged expectant mothers generally not to travel too far away from health facilities when they were due to deliver.



"We are proud of what Dr Madela and his team have managed to do to help the mother of the twins. It takes nothing less than expertise, passion and dedication of all concerned to ensure that such a risky operation goes off smoothly."

Dhlomo urged expectant mothers to make use of mothers’ lodges, which were available at some hospitals when they were close to their date of delivery.

"In cases of hospitals that do not have mothers’ lodges yet, we urge mothers not to travel too far from home, so that if they go into labour they can be transported easily to the nearest health facility," he said.



