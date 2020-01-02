 

Mother, sons allegedly kill husband accused of witchcraft and blamed for failed marriages

2020-01-02 21:28

Sesona Ngqakamba

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Police member. (Brenton Geach, Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A mother and her two sons have been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, Limpopo police have said.

It is alleged that the deceased, Samson Hlungwani, 66, was accused of witchcraft by his 62-year-old wife, Sophie Maringa Kubayi, and their sons, Sergie Hlungwani, 35, and Musa Loverboy Hlungwani, 43.

The incident happened in Tiyani village, Giyani, on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly strangled Samson in one of the rooms of their home after accusing him of witchcraft.

One of the sons had apparently accused Samson of bewitching him because all his marriages were failing, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Sergie Hlungwani allegedly accused his father of using muti on him so that every woman he married left him shortly afterwards.

Apparently, it was the third time the son's marriage had failed. 

"The police reacted to a report about the incident and on arrival at the scene, the deceased was found with bruises, lying motionless in one of the rooms," he said. There was also apparently a piece of rope still tied around his neck. 

The three appeared in the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. They were denied bail and the case was postponed to January 7 for further investigations.  

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and warned residents not to accuse people of witchcraft.

- additional reporting by Buks Viljoen

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Crackers, chaos and calmness: Victim recounts New Year’s shoot out in Melville

2020-01-02 20:39

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Flowers line Melville street where 2 were killed in New Year's shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Eerste River 13:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 45 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 