A 30-year-old mother has handed herself over to the police after the bodies of her four children were discovered inside her house in Klarinet, Witbank, Mpumalanga police say.

In a statement issued over the weekend, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the woman had called her family members and told them to go check her house.

"They reportedly went there and were met by a gruesome scene where dead bodies of her four children – aged between 11 months and eight years – were wrapped in blankets inside the house," he said.

Hlathi said the mother and her children – two girls and two boys – were last seen on December 26, and "seemed well at the time".

The woman turned herself in on Sunday, he said.

The woman is expected to appear in the Witbank Magistrate's Court soon, facing four counts of murder.

