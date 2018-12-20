 

Mother who killed drug-addicted daughter flanked by supporters at court

2018-12-20 19:21

Ntwaagae Seleka

An image of Venolia Avent, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her mother in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

An image of Venolia Avent, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her mother in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg. (Supplied)

A mother accused of killing her drug-addicted daughter last week, briefly appeared in the Protea Magistrate's Court on Thursday – just a day after her daughter was buried.

Veronica Dunn, who is out on R2 000 bail, made her second appearance in court, accompanied by scores of residents who were there to support her.

Dunn is expected back in court on February 1, 2019.

She is charged with killing her daughter, Venolia Avent, 24, after an altercation in their Eldorado Park home in the south of Johannesburg on December 11. Avent was stabbed in the back with a knife.

Avent was later certified dead at a local fire station.

Anti-drug activist Dereleen James told News24 that they would continue to support Dunn.

"As mothers who are affected by a similar situation, we have decided to stand by Dunn's side and support her throughout her court proceedings. Not only mothers from Eldorado Park are supporting her, we have been joined by other parents from Ennerdale and Booysens," she said.

She said on Thursday evening that they agreed as parents to meet at the Eldorado Park police station to lay charges against their children.

Dunn complained about how she battled to deal with Avent's drug addiction. She said her daughter stole everything she could grab from her home and even fought with her to feed her addiction.

The mother claimed the incident was not premeditated, but happened in the heat of the moment.

Avent allegedly fought with her mother, demanding to sell the family's food parcels to get money for drugs.

It is alleged that she wanted to stab her younger sister Ashadine Avent, 21, who had locked herself in a bedroom with her mother. It's claimed that Avent broke down the door, charged at her mother and throttled her before lunging for Ashadine.

Dunn claims this is when she quickly grabbed the knife and stabbed her.

Avent was buried on Wednesday, at an emotional funeral attended by scores of residents. During the funeral, James assured Dunn that they would support her.

"I pray for unity and strength among our community. We are here to reassure every mother that they are not alone. Tomorrow we must all go and support Veronica in court. Let us make our voices heard as mothers.

"We tend to act when it is too late. This evil must stop in our community. I pray to God to carry us in these difficult times," James said.

Zuma's visit

James complained that many youths who returned from drug rehabilitation centres quickly relapsed because of a huge influx of drugs in the township.

James gained popularity in 2013 when she and other parents wrote to former president Jacob Zuma about escalating drug abuse in Eldorado Park.

Zuma and his entourage, including former Gauteng premier Nomvula Mokonyane and other ministers, visited the township.

Avent was among addicts who met Zuma.

