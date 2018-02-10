 

Mothers turn to selling mealies on Richmond Road to put food on the table

2018-02-10 12:24

Nompendulo Ngubane

Nozibusiso Mbhele braais corn. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Nozibusiso Mbhele braais corn. (Nompendulo Ngubane, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg – As dawn breaks, Bonisiwe Zungu puts her charcoal-fired brazier on the pavement of Richmond Road, Pietermaritzburg.

She is here to braai and sell mealies. She has been in business for seven years, according to a GroundUp report.

Zungu used to be a street vendor in town, but the municipality evicted her.

Competition is stiff and she has four children in school. She works six days a week, Monday to Saturday.

"It's not easy," she says, "but my children don't go to bed with empty stomachs".

"The road [Richmond] is busy and I saw an opportunity for business. Most of my customers are drivers, including truck drivers. With each customer it is different. Some customers like braaied mealies. Others prefer cooked mealies [in a pot].

"Booming business days are cold days. I can sell 40 or more mealies when it's cold. I'm able to go home with R400 a day," says Zungu.

Sales peak around 16:00 when people are returning home from work.

'I decided to sell on my own'

Zungu lives in Willowfontein and she has an old van which she drives to her braai spot. She buys her stock at farms in Richmond and Jozini.

A dozen mealies costs her R40 and she sells each mealie for R10. A 5kg bag of charcoal costs between R39 and R42.

Another seller on Richmond Road is Nozibusiso Mbhele from Dambuza. She is 33 and a single mother with three children. For three years she was employed by someone else to sell mealies, working Monday to Saturday, from 06:00 to 18:00. She earned R120 a day.

"I became angry... Seeing how the business was done, I decided to sell on my own. I borrowed a brazier from my neighbour.

"I am making money and I'm not complaining... I can now buy my children food and we are surviving," she says.

With a bag full of mealies carried on her head, she catches two taxis to get to her spot. It costs her R12 from Dambuza to town and R11.50 from town to Richmond Road. Her transport cost is R47 a day. She buys her mealies at R60 a dozen and she sells them at R10 each.

She says business is easier in summer, except for the rain.

"When it rains I shield myself under my umbrella. At the end of the day business has to go on," says Mbhele.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Malema slams Exclusive Books for not displaying This Land Is Ours

2018-02-10 11:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Constantia 12:46 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Gordons Bay 12:05 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 