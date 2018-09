The Tshwane ANC's motion of no confidence in Mayor Solly Msimanga is expected to take place via open ballot in the council chambers on Thursday.

The sitting – a continuation of the August 30 motion which speaker Katlego Mathebe disallowed due to technicalities – was delayed considerably after a dispute about the validity of the meeting.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka called for a postponement after the sitting proceeded 30 minutes later than scheduled, which they argued would nullify every decision made. He effectively sought to delay his own party's motion.

However, the speaker clarified that the 30-minute delay was actually brought about by the very motion which the ANC itself had tabled.

"I needed time to go through the motion and apply my mind to it," Mathebe told the sitting.

Decisions would be valid

Maluleka said the speaker's reasons were not legitimate and "thus the meeting is illegal".

The speaker adjourned for 15 minutes to allow a DA caucus and later ruled that the meeting would continue and all decisions made would be valid.

The ANC appealed for the motion of no confidence to take place via secret ballot.

"If there are DA members who vote against Msimanga, they will be ousted if it is not done via secret ballot. Allow us to protect councillors and vote with our conscience," Maluleka told the speaker.

The DA strongly opposed the request.

Mathebe ruled that the motion of no confidence would be done via open ballot.

More to follow.