Motive behind execution-style murders in Vryheid still unknown – police

The motive behind the execution-style killing of two men in Vryheid is still unknown, two days after their murder, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The men's bodies were found along the railway line on Saturday morning, said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

Both of them had been shot in the head.

"Two counts of murder have been opened at Vryheid police station. They were shot execution-style," said Zwane.

No arrests had been made, he said.

He appealed to anyone who might have information that could lead to arrest of the suspects to come forward.