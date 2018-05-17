 

Motorcyclist opens fire on taxi, killing one, critically injuring another

2018-05-17 18:11

Alex Mitchley

Taxi (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Taxi (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A motorcyclist opened fire on a taxi on William Nicol Drive near Sandton, killing one passenger and critically injuring another on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the taxi, which had three passengers and a driver inside, was travelling along the busy road when the motorbike travelling behind them opened fire.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Juliet Mogale said a passenger in the back seat was shot and killed while another passenger, who was sitting in the front of the vehicle, also sustained gunshot wounds.

The driver and third passenger were not injured in the shooting, but were traumatised by the ordeal they had experienced, she said.

The motorcyclist is still at large, and a case has been opened at Sandton police station. 

Netcare911 paramedics said one of the victims was declared dead on scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Treasury calls for public's input on adding items to zero-rated VAT list

2018-05-17 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Eyewitness captures explosions as cash-in-transit thieves strike
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 16 2018-05-16 21:15 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 