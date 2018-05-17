Motorcyclist opens fire on taxi, killing one, critically injuring another

A motorcyclist opened fire on a taxi on William Nicol Drive near Sandton, killing one passenger and critically injuring another on Thursday afternoon.

Police said the taxi, which had three passengers and a driver inside, was travelling along the busy road when the motorbike travelling behind them opened fire.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Juliet Mogale said a passenger in the back seat was shot and killed while another passenger, who was sitting in the front of the vehicle, also sustained gunshot wounds.

The driver and third passenger were not injured in the shooting, but were traumatised by the ordeal they had experienced, she said.

The motorcyclist is still at large, and a case has been opened at Sandton police station.

Netcare911 paramedics said one of the victims was declared dead on scene, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital.

