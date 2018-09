What To Read Next

A woman was shot in the stomach after her motorbike broke down on a Cape Town highway on Friday, the Western Cape traffic chief said.

"A woman who had problems with her motorbike under the N7 bridge on the N1 was attacked and was shot in the stomach," said Kenny Africa.

"She was seriously injured," said Africa.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The police told News24 they had not yet received a report of the incident.

That stretch of freeway and interchanges is a major link to Cape Town suburbs such as Goodwood, Bellville and the Century City area, with the N7 going to Malmesbury and the N1 a national route to Johannesburg.