 

Motorist tests seven times over the legal alcohol limit

2019-12-16 17:14

Canny Maphanga

A Limpopo motorist was detained after they tested seven times over the legal alcohol driving limit, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

"A motorist was detained in Nkowankowa in Limpopo after being found with an alcohol content that was seven times above the legal limit," spokesperson Simon Zwane said in a statement.

In addition, another Limpopo motorist was arrested on the N1 Westerberg driving at 218km/h while another was arrested on the N4 in Rustenburg in North West province doing 220km/h.

Two motorists and two foreign nationals were also arrested after allegedly offering bribes to traffic officers.

"Driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding continues to be a major cause of concern.

"Motorists are warned to obey the rules of the roads all the time and traffic officers are commended for showing no mercy to those who break the rules of the road," Zwane said.

Speeding and drunk driving

Since the festive season kicked off, more than 1 600 motorists have been arrested nationally for various traffic offences according to the RTMC.

"The majority were caught for driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and for outstanding warrants," Zwane explained.

In addition to this, 1 200 vehicles were discontinued by traffic officers after they were found to be un-roadworthy.

Officers also impounded 600 public transport vehicles after drivers were found operating without proper permits.

"More than 330 roadblocks have been held throughout the country resulting in more than 426 842 vehicles being stopped and checked and 142 152 traffic fines being issued," Zwane added.

Motorists were further warned that traffic officers would remain alert during the festive season.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
