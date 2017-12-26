 

Motorists nabbed in Joburg for drinking and speeding

2017-12-26 13:26

News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg - More than 500 drunken driving arrests were made across Johannesburg over the Christmas weekend, metro police said on Tuesday.

"The latest figures for drunken driving arrests now stand at 521 for the Christmas weekend, from the 23rd until Tuesday morning," said Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar.

The motorists were caught during roadside checks carried out by metro police in all eight regions of the city - stretching from Midrand to Orange Farm, and Eastgate and to Roodepoort and Soweto.

Most arrests were made in Sandton, said Minnaar.

He added that that 10 people arrested for speeding had already spent the Christmas weekend behind bars.

One of the people nabbed was caught doing 184km/h in a Ford Focus.

In a separate incident, a woman was arrested on Sunday for disregarding a stop sign.

"She was found in possession of two fake temporary driving licences as well as two fake passports."

The woman is to appear in the Lenasia South Magistrate's Court this week and the others are expected to appear in court shortly.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  traffic

Traffic Alerts
