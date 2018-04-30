 

Motorists told to expect delays as 3 lanes opened at Mooi River toll plaza after protests

2018-04-30 15:28

Amanda Khoza

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Trucks torched in violent N3 protest

2018-04-30 12:32

More than 30 trucks have been damaged in a violent protest on the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza in KwaZulu-Natal. Watch.WATCH

Three northbound Mooi River toll plaza lanes heading towards Gauteng have been opened following a violent protest on Sunday night during which several trucks were torched.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux said delays should still be expected because the traffic backlog has to be cleared.

Roux said: "A limited number of lanes in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) at the Mooi Plaza near Mooi River have now been opened to traffic.

"However, heavy motor vehicles have been stacked on the N3 toll route in the vicinity of the toll plaza for more than 16 hours since the protesters torched trucks last night. This backlog of vehicles will now have to be cleared before traffic flow can be restored to normal."

Read: 54 people to appear in court after 35 trucks damaged in violent N3 protest

Roux advised road users to exercise extreme caution.

"At this point, the southbound lanes at Mooi Plaza remain closed while recovery and clean-up continue."

35 trucks damaged

She advised motorists planning to travel on the N3 toll route to obtain verified real-time traffic information from the 24-hour N3 Route Helpline on 0800 63 4357 or by following N3 Toll Concession on Twitter: @N3Route.

Roux said problems on the N3 toll route could be reported to the same helpline.

KwaZulu-Natal police earlier said 54 suspects were arrested for the violent protest along the N3.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the suspects, who have been charged with public violence, were expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The group threw objects on the freeway and set several trucks alight at around 19:30 on Sunday night.

A total of 35 trucks were damaged.


Read more on:    durban  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Defence closes its case in Sandile Mantsoe's murder trial without calling witnesses

2018-04-30 14:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Taliban' video comment lands businessman in hot water
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 16:32 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
Century City 16:06 PM
Road name: Sable Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 