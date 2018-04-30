Motorists told to expect delays as 3 lanes opened at Mooi River toll plaza after protests

Trucks have been set alight along the N3 freeway near the Mooi River toll plaza. (Arrive Alive via Twitter)

Three northbound Mooi River toll plaza lanes heading towards Gauteng have been opened following a violent protest on Sunday night during which several trucks were torched.

N3 Toll Concession spokesperson Con Roux said delays should still be expected because the traffic backlog has to be cleared.

Roux said: "A limited number of lanes in a northbound direction (towards Gauteng) at the Mooi Plaza near Mooi River have now been opened to traffic.

"However, heavy motor vehicles have been stacked on the N3 toll route in the vicinity of the toll plaza for more than 16 hours since the protesters torched trucks last night. This backlog of vehicles will now have to be cleared before traffic flow can be restored to normal."

Roux advised road users to exercise extreme caution.

"At this point, the southbound lanes at Mooi Plaza remain closed while recovery and clean-up continue."

35 trucks damaged

She advised motorists planning to travel on the N3 toll route to obtain verified real-time traffic information from the 24-hour N3 Route Helpline on 0800 63 4357 or by following N3 Toll Concession on Twitter: @N3Route.

Roux said problems on the N3 toll route could be reported to the same helpline.

KwaZulu-Natal police earlier said 54 suspects were arrested for the violent protest along the N3.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the suspects, who have been charged with public violence, were expected to appear in the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The group threw objects on the freeway and set several trucks alight at around 19:30 on Sunday night.

A total of 35 trucks were damaged.





