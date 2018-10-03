 

Motorists travelling on the N3 in KZN warned of sleet and snow

2018-10-03 17:46

Correspondent

(File, Supplied)

(File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Road users travelling along the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal have been urged to take precautions as sleet and possibly light snow is expected along the route from Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said that areas along N3 toll route that may be affected include Harrismith, Van Reenen's Pass, Mooi River, Ladysmith and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

"With the increased possibility of sleet and snow, roads and traffic may be affected, causing back-ups and delays. It is advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions," said Con Roux, commercial manager of N3TC.

"We will make every attempt to ensure general safety along the N3 toll route and may, in the interest of safety, have to close parts of the N3 toll route should road conditions become too dangerous. Transport and logistics operators, especially those with livestock and perishable loads, should be aware that road closures may occur."

N3TC said that its roads incident management services teams as well as all emergency and law enforcement services had been mobilised and were ready to provide support where and when required.

"Our ability to address difficult situations and clear the route as quickly as possible depends heavily on the compliance of all road users," said Roux.

N3TC has advised motorists who will be travelling along the route to pack extra blankets, food and refreshments in their vehicles in the event that they are caught in prolonged road closures. People with medical conditions have also been advised to ensure that they travel with sufficient medical supplies and medication.

"Adverse weather conditions may cause power failures and communication systems may be under pressure. Keep in mind that you may not be able to make contact with people if mobile and telecommunication networks are down," the statement reads.

Weather and traffic conditions and road closures will be announced through the media and N3TC's Twitter feed (@N3Route). Road users can confirm the status of travel conditions with N3TC's 24-hour helpline on 0800 N3 Help (0800 63 4357).

Read more on:    durban  |  weather

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police launch manhunt after Mbombela man is killed during robbery

2018-10-03 17:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: #WesternCapeShutdown: Over 250 people march to Parliament against gang violence
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 2 2018-10-02 21:12 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 