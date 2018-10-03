Motorists travelling on the N3 in KZN warned of sleet and snow

Road users travelling along the N3 toll route in KwaZulu-Natal have been urged to take precautions as sleet and possibly light snow is expected along the route from Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) said that areas along N3 toll route that may be affected include Harrismith, Van Reenen's Pass, Mooi River, Ladysmith and the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

"With the increased possibility of sleet and snow, roads and traffic may be affected, causing back-ups and delays. It is advisable that travellers either delay their journeys or be prepared for demanding travel conditions," said Con Roux, commercial manager of N3TC.

"We will make every attempt to ensure general safety along the N3 toll route and may, in the interest of safety, have to close parts of the N3 toll route should road conditions become too dangerous. Transport and logistics operators, especially those with livestock and perishable loads, should be aware that road closures may occur."

N3TC said that its roads incident management services teams as well as all emergency and law enforcement services had been mobilised and were ready to provide support where and when required.

"Our ability to address difficult situations and clear the route as quickly as possible depends heavily on the compliance of all road users," said Roux.

N3TC has advised motorists who will be travelling along the route to pack extra blankets, food and refreshments in their vehicles in the event that they are caught in prolonged road closures. People with medical conditions have also been advised to ensure that they travel with sufficient medical supplies and medication.

"Adverse weather conditions may cause power failures and communication systems may be under pressure. Keep in mind that you may not be able to make contact with people if mobile and telecommunication networks are down," the statement reads.

Weather and traffic conditions and road closures will be announced through the media and N3TC's Twitter feed (@N3Route). Road users can confirm the status of travel conditions with N3TC's 24-hour helpline on 0800 N3 Help (0800 63 4357).

