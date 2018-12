The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to show respect to law enforcement officers and not interfere with their duties following the death of an officer who was knocked down and killed by a bus during a traffic police operation.

RTMC board chairperson Zola Majavu said on Friday that the death of officer Napoleon Segobela was a tragic reminder that there were rogues who were prepared to go to extreme measures to undermine authority.

"I hope that the courts will deal decisively with this matter and give a heavy sentence to the perpetrators to send a message to others to desist from defying law enforcement officers," said Majavu.

"Law enforcement officers will be on high alert this week until next weekend as travellers start returning from holidays," he said.

Majavu also sent condolences to the family and colleagues of the traffic officer who was killed on the N1 North outside Tshwane on Thursday.

The officer worked at the Gauteng traffic department. He died while trying to direct the bus to stop.

READ: Bus knocks traffic police officer, killing him

Majavu said that all major routes would be monitored to ensure the safety of all road users.

Gauteng MEC for community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has also sent her condolences. She said she was saddened by the death of the officer "at this crucial period in the calendar year".