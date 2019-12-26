 

Motorists warned about dislodged pavement on the M1 South freeway

2019-12-26 09:51

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)

(iStock)

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has issued a warning to motorists travelling on the M1 South about a pavement structure that has dislodged.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla said traffic has not been affected and was free flowing on the M1 South.

JMPD Freeway Unit officers have been deployed to the area, he added.

"Johannesburg Road Agency have been contacted to assess the extent of the damage. Motorists and residents can rest assured that all measures have been taken to ensure safety for those who use that stretch of the road," Fihla said.

SABC earlier reported that the City of Johannesburg would send engineers to assess the damage at the M1 south bridge at the Booysens off-ramp, south of Johannesburg, after it partially collapsed on Christmas Day.

johannesburg
