Motshekga announces date for NSC exam results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced the results for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will be made public on January 7.

More than 700 000 candidates sat for the end-of-year exams at 7 000 examination centres across the country.

Motshekga declared herself "pleased that the exam process had gone smoothly".

"It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smoothly, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres."

Motshekga said the few hiccups included load shedding in parts of the country on the first day of the exams and service delivery protests in the North West which led to the relocation of pupils to other examination centres.

"As a department, we are proud to have been able to pull off such a big examination year after year without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam."

Marking is expected to end on December 14, with the formal announcement of the national pass rate and other relevant information, which include provincial rankings, happening on January 7.

A day later, individual results will be available at schools.