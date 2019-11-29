 

Motshekga announces date for NSC exam results

2019-11-29 17:43

Kamva Somdyala

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced the results for the 2019 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams will be made public on January 7.

More than 700 000 candidates sat for the end-of-year exams at 7 000 examination centres across the country.

Motshekga declared herself "pleased that the exam process had gone smoothly".

"It is indeed gratifying that the 2019 National Senior Certificate examination went fairly smoothly, with only a few, manageable incidents across our examination centres."

Motshekga said the few hiccups included load shedding in parts of the country on the first day of the exams and service delivery protests in the North West which led to the relocation of pupils to other examination centres.

"As a department, we are proud to have been able to pull off such a big examination year after year without major hassles that could compromise the integrity of the exam."

Marking is expected to end on December 14, with the formal announcement of the national pass rate and other relevant information, which include provincial rankings, happening on January 7.

A day later, individual results will be available at schools.

Read more on:    angie mo­tshekga  |  matric 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former Zuma lawyers Mike Hellens, Dawie Joubert have passports confiscated in Namibia - reports

12 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:19 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 17:17 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Two Daily Lotto players strike it rich 2019-11-28 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 