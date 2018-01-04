 

Motshekga applauds Class of 2017

2018-01-04 22:14

Jan Bornman

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (GCIS)

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. (GCIS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga applauded the hard work of all principals, teachers, parents and, most importantly, pupils of the Class of 2017, after the announcement of the matric results on Thursday.

Motshekga announced that the overall pass rate with progressed learners had increased by 2.6% from the previous year, to 75.1%. The overall pass rate, with progressed learners excluded, went up by 0.3% to 76.5%.

"Fellow South Africans, we will be the first to concede that, despite the notable stability of and improvements in our system, we are yet to cross our own Rubicon. We must agree that much has been achieved, but much more needs to be done in the areas of efficiency and quality," Motshekga said.

The Class of 2017

"Once again, I take off my hat to the Class of 2017, and I wish them the best in their future.  I believe that you will continue to shine wherever you are," she said.

Motshekga said 161 081 distinctions were achieved by the 629 155 full-time matriculants and 173 276 part-time pupils.

She said the number of distinctions achieved went up by 1.8% compared to 2016, with KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape bagging the most distinctions.

Motshekga said 5 040 distinctions were achieved in Accounting, 6 726 in Mathematics and 7 861 in Physical Sciences.

"In celebrating the Class of 2017, I must also thank the principals, teachers, and parents for the work they continue to do," Motshekga said.

"What you do at the school level, is what matters the most. The nation had put the future of our learners in your hands, and you delivered.  We applaud you for the great work you continue to do on a daily basis," she said.

'Pro-poor policies'

Motshekga also praised the "pro-poor" policies of government, which saw the gap between fee-paying schools and non-fee-paying schools shift.

"This is poignant, as it points to a remarkable shift in the balance of forces.  From 2015 to date, greater equity was observed, despite the reality that inequalities still remain in the system," she said.

"Government must be applauded for its pro-poor polices, which in the basic education arena, alleviate poverty through a variety of interventions – among others, the pro-poor funding of schools; the provision of nutritious meals on a daily basis; and the provision of scholar transport to deserving learners on a daily basis," Motshekga said.

SEE: The top matric achievers of 2017

In a statement, President Jacob Zuma congratulated the Class of 2017, welcoming the matric pass rate increase.

"We welcome the fact that the pass rate has consistently improved since the democratic dispensation, especially since the reconfiguration of education into two separate departments, namely basic education on the one hand, and higher education and training on the other hand," Zuma said.

"This reaffirms government’s focus on education as an apex priority and the greatest enabler of the society, as well as a key aspect of our programme of radical socio-economic transformation," he said.

"We encourage those who did not pass, that there are still plenty opportunities to be explored to fulfil their dreams. We wish to remind our matriculants of the many opportunities provided by Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and other vocational training centres across the country," he said.

Register with News24 to get your results as they become available, and if you're a 2017 matric you could also stand a chance to win R10 000 in cash. Simply tick the competition entry box on the sign-up page. To register, click here.

Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  matric 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man drowns at Glen Beach in Cape Town

2018-01-04 22:10

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

This guy made R12.8m working from his laptop and travelling the world

This headline sounds too good to be true, right? Wrong, find out how this guy made it happen.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks
WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Riviersonderend 10:49 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, January 3 2018-01-03 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 