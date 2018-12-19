 

Motshekga tasks team with developing a 'more Afrocentric' history curriculum

2018-12-19 11:04

Canny Maphanga

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga (PHOTO: Boipelo Mere)

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga (PHOTO: Boipelo Mere)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

In a step towards the decolonisation of education in South Africa, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has reappointed a history ministerial task team to review the curriculum and make it more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.

"This is to ensure that the new history curriculum is representative and covers multiple perspectives, rather than one main dominant and distorted narrative," Department of Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement on Tuesday.

This comes after a history ministerial task team report released in December 2017 recommended a complete overhaul of the curriculum and assessment statement from Grade 4 to Grade 12.

The task team, which will again be led by Professor Sifiso Ndlovu, has been given a mandate by the minister to "set the direction of history education for the country going forward".

'Moving forward together'

Earlier this year, IOL reported that Ndlovu and his task team had recommended that history be made compulsory for Grades 10 to 12 from 2023.

The terms of reference for the task team will be to:

• Develop a new history curriculum from Grade 4 to 12;

• Conduct consultation and obtain inputs for the history curriculum from the provincial education sector;

• Receive inputs and comments for consideration regarding the history curriculum;

• Screen textbooks to ensure they are aligned with the new curriculum; and

• Propose history teacher development programmes.

"I have absolute faith in the team of experts that are going to be forging the way forward in terms of how we teach our young people about the past.

"I believe that a comprehensive, well-rounded and accurate teaching of history will help our learners understand themselves better and assist the country in moving forward together," Motshekga said.


Read more on:    angie motshekga  |  education  |  history
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Intercape bus driver to face reckless and negligent driving charges

2018-12-19 09:00

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Taxi collision leaves 1 dead in Ballito
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, December 18 2018-12-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 