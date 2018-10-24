 

Motsoaledi receives international prizes for role in fight against TB

2018-10-24 13:22

Alex Mitchley

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Photo by Gallo Images, Sunday Times, Alon Skuy)

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi. (Photo by Gallo Images, Sunday Times, Alon Skuy)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi was honoured with two Kochon prizes on Tuesday evening in The Hague, Netherlands, after he was recognised for his role and political leadership in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) globally.

The Kochon Prize is awarded annually to individuals and organisations that have made a significant contribution to combatting TB. The prize was established in 2006 in honour of the late Chong-Kun Lee, founder and chairperson of the Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation and Kochon Foundation in Korea.

Lee was committed throughout his career to improving access to low-cost lifesaving antibiotics and anti-TB drugs, the Department of Health said in a statement.

Also Read: The department of health partners with traditional leaders to end TB

In accepting the awards, one of which he shared with a UK MP, Motsoaledi said he was deeply humbled to be considered for the prestigious Kochon Prize.

"I wish to thank the chairperson and members of the Kochon Foundation for this honour which I accept on behalf of everyone who has worked tirelessly to decrease the number of new TB infections and deaths as we work towards the elimination of TB as a public health threat globally," Motsoaledi said in his acceptance speech.

"I know that this may sound clichéd but the Kochon Prize for 2018 is for all of us, and acknowledges our passion, determination and hard work that brought us this far and, if sustained, will take us over the finish line."

The minister said political leaders should take the roles they play in society – both at home and globally – seriously.

"True leaders must be at the centre of challenges that face the citizens they represent. No other battle today desperately requires advocacy and guidance by world leaders than the fight against TB."

Read: New hope for drug-resistant TB patients

He added that a lot more work needed to be done to achieve the milestone of ending TB by 2030 as well as finding the 40 million people infected with TB and providing them with life-saving treatment.

Motsoaledi also explained that TB does not follow the same response elicited by outbreaks such as Ebola, but that the disease also constitutes a serious threat to global health security.

"While the global response to the Ebola outbreak was what we needed, and we salute the world for that, I have to ask why TB, the infectious disease that causes the most mortality, does not elicit the same response," said Motsoaledi.

"In the year during which we had 11 000 deaths from Ebola, there were 1.5 million deaths from TB.

"We know that every citizen on this planet did hear about Ebola and was very worried about what this means to the well-being of the world. But TB never even made a bleep on the radar screen. This is what needs to change. And our calling for a high-level meeting was to lead to this big change."

In closing, the minister said that without political noise, "which I was asked to make when I was appointed as the chair of the Stop TB Partnership board and which the HIV community has been able to generate, I am convinced we will not eliminate TB".

"So, I am asking that all of us make noise until we are heard!"

Motsoaledi received a second prize alongside Nick Hebert, a UK MP, in their capacities as co-chairs of the Global TB Caucus of members of parliaments from all over the world.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    aaron motsoaledi  |  netherlands  |  good news  |  health  |  tb

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN police officer shot and killed in front of son outside home

2018-10-24 13:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Mozambique spitting cobra keeps Durban neighbourhood on its toes
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, October 23 2018-10-23 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 