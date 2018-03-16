 

Motsoeneng laughs off DA suggestion he should pay back legal fees

2018-03-16 13:05

Paul Herman

Hlaudi Motsoeneng outside the High Court in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Hlaudi Motsoeneng outside the High Court in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng has laughed off the DA's suggestion that he should pay back legal fees spent on various cases while he was an executive at the public broadcaster.

The DA on Thursday called on Motsoeneng to pay back R22m in legal fees spent fighting battles in court during his tumultuous tenure at the SABC.

This, after the communications ministry revealed in a parliamentary reply on Wednesday that Motsoeneng had been involved in 15 different cases since 2013 at the SABC.

ALSO READ: Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal fees cost the SABC R22m - ministry

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said the SABC shouldn't have to pay for the legal fees of a "one-man wrecking ball", and that the money could be used to help the broadcaster recover financially.

The former executive however laughed at the idea when asked about the DA's demand.

"No, no, no, remember, if you are an employee of the SABC, and you are a director or executive, there is insurance that pays," he told News24 when contacted on Thursday.

"All the directors, even the current one, there is insurance (for litigation against the SABC)."

He said the cases were related to work he did as a director for the broadcaster, and were not personal matters.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago on Thursday confirmed that all the cases in question were undertaken in Motsoeneng's capacity as a director at the SABC.

"The SABC was also a respondent in these cases," he said.

The cases include a R5.3m battle against the DA over the Public Protector's remedial findings against the SABC, and R4.9m spent on "various board matters".

In matters against the DA, insurers paid a combined bill of R2.5m, while the SABC paid R851 000, the parliamentary reply also stated.

'I will deal with SIU issue in court'

Van Damme said apart from the R22m, Motsoeneng must also pay back R21m relating to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) summons to recoup the money from Motsoeneng for different matters.

Motsoeneng said he didn't want to jeopardise the legal process by commenting on the summons, and said he would be filing a responding affidavit soon.

"We will deal with all those issues in court. I can't talk about them because they are already court matters and I want to respect that process."

ALSO READ: Chris 'don't touch me on my studio' Maroleng touted to take over as SABC COO

The R21m is related to other matters, he said, including allegations that he irregularly appointed officials, his settlement and dismissal from the SABC.

In response to the DA's calls for the R21m to be recouped, Kganyago said that was a task for the SIU.

"As such it is the SIU which will determine whether or not to pursue the individual concerned for the recovery of any monies in this regard, as well as the timelines such an exercise will take."

'My focus is on CCMA battle'

Motsoeneng is currently engaged in a labour dispute at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) over his dismissal, which coincidentally wrapped up on Thursday, and will reconvene in May.

He said he hadn't started a new job yet, as his sole focus at the moment was the various disputes he was involved in.

"I can't do anything because my focus is on this battle. I will decide after this battle what to do.

ALSO READ: Hlaudi Motsoeneng on his plans to 'sue the SABC'

"When you go to the CCMA, you believe you have a winnable case. The issue I'm challenging is unfair dismissal. I can't say if I'm going to win, but we want to prove if the dismissal was fair."

He said the SABC must prove that his firing was fair.

"The ball's in their court," he added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    parliament  |  sabc  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  cape town  |  courts  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Vandals target Tutu 'Arch for Arch' monument in Cape Town

2018-03-16 12:37

Inside News24

 
/News
DOCUMENTARY | News24 takes you inside the cult that captured an Eastern Cape community
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 14 2018-03-14 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Mobile Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Sales Representative

Cape Town
Pax Staffing Dynamix (Pty) Ltd
R8 000 - R25 000 Per Month

Senior PHP Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R480 000 - R720 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 