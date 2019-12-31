Mountain Club inundated with complaints about rangers after Nic Dlamini incident

The
Cape Town branch of the Mountain Club of South Africa (MCSA) says it has been
inundated with complaints about rangers in the wake of an incident involving
star cyclist Nic Dlamini in Table Mountain National Park.
A video of Dlamini's arrest was
shared widely on social media and showed SA National Parks (SANParks) officials
aggressively handling Dlamini and shoving him into the back of a van.
It is alleged that Dlamini
entered Table Mountain National Parks' Silvermine Gate 1 without the necessary
permit on Friday.
Dlamini's arm was broken and he
underwent surgery.
MCSA
Cape Town chairperson Martin Hutton-Squire said on Tuesday that altercations
between members of the public and park rangers unfortunately appeared to be far
too common.
After
asking park users to share information, numerous messages streamed in.
'Poor training and unclear mandate'
"From
the responses, which vary from stories of verbal and physical attacks, to
arrests and fines due to various frivolous claims, it is clear that many park
users have fallen victim to the poor training and unclear mandate of the
rangers," said Hutton-Squire.
"The
rangers should be properly trained and mentored to ensure that they understand
how to engage with the public, regardless of the circumstances. Many park users
have aired their frustration regarding the response from park management when a
complaint is lodged against rangers, and many complain that no evident action
seems to be taken, and that the situation is not improving."
SANParks
spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said on Tuesday they had taken note of the letter
and its contents.
"Due
to the nature of the incident and the subsequent legal implications we will not
comment."
Thakhuli
said on Monday that an independent investigator had been appointed to look into
what happened and five officials involved in Dlamini's detention were
officially suspended pending the outcome.
He
said the matter was now sub judice following Dlamini's announcement that he
appointed legal representation.
'Independent review body'
International
law firm Norton Rose will represent Dlamini in the case.
"With
the help from my fantastic support team, my manager and the guys at NTT [pro
cycling team], I will be taking legal advice on next steps from Norton Rose
Fulbright, and for this reason I hope you can understand why I cannot give any
more detail to anyone at this stage," Dlamini said previously.
He
added that the surgery had gone well, but the surgeon was unable to make a
prognosis on when he could ride again.
Hutton-Squire
said that the heads of agreement that established Table Mountain National Park
in 1998 had recognised it as an "urban park", which could never be
administrated in the same way that existing rural national parks were managed.
"An
'open access' urban park requires a particular approach to park management that
is very different from what is relevant elsewhere," he said.
"A
resolution to the increasing conflict between the public, the rangers and park
management will only be achieved once an 'independent review body'... has been
established to consider the day-to-day management of the park, and once all the
park rangers have been appropriately trained, given their very public
role."
The
MCSA in Cape Town will engage with park leaders, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato,
City officials, Premier Alan Winde and Environment, Forestry and Fisheries
Minister Barbara Creecy to find solutions.