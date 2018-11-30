 

Moyane 'not entitled' to lead SARS, Zuma's support 'irrelevant' - Ramaphosa

2018-11-30 06:46

Correspondent

Tom Moyane (File, Elvira Wood, Netwerk24)

Tom Moyane (File, Elvira Wood, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Axed SA Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane is "not entitled to lead SARS" and is "conflating his own personal interests with those of the country", President Cyril Ramaphosa says in his affidavit responding to Moyane’s court challenge of his decision to remove him, Business LIVE reported.

Ramaphosa reportedly dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s intervention in the case, describing Zuma’s affidavit in support of Moyane as "irrelevant". He said he had completely lost confidence in Moyane, who had "shown no respect" for his office, according to Business LIVE.

Zuma entered the fray over the firing Moyane, saying Judge Robert Nugent was not asked to deal with the individual contracts of employees at SARS, and therefore could not recommend that Moyane be fired, News24 reported

Zuma, in an affidavit filed to the Constitutional Court on November 18, confirms that it was he, and not Ramaphosa, who called for a commission of inquiry into SARS.

The former president agrees with arguments put forward by the current president that Ramaphosa merely implemented the commission.

Earlier this month, Ramaphosa accepted the recommendation of Nugent, who headed up the inquiry to look into the administration of the revenue service, that Moyane be axed.

Nugent's interim report found Moyane did not have the character of a person fit to lead SARS and should be immediately removed from office.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by Moyane to have the Nugent Commission of inquiry set aside, and his dismissal overturned, Fin24 reported.

The court order, dated November 21, states, "The Constitutional Court has considered this application, the answering affidavit, the replying affidavit of the applicants and the affidavits of Mr [Eric] Mabuza and the former president [Jacob] Zuma filed in support of this application and decided to dismiss the application because ground for the engagement of its exclusive jurisdiction have not been established.

"Nor has a basis been laid for direct access in view of the fact that the applicant has other avenues available. The court has decided not to award costs."

Moyane will press ahead with an urgent court application next week to be reinstated and interdict a successor from being appointed, despite the Constitutional Court dismissing his case.

The matter is set to be heard on December 4 and 5 in the North Gauteng High Court where Moyane will also ask that none of the remaining recommendations by the SARS commission of inquiry be implemented.

Read more on:    sars  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  tom moyane  |  jacob zuma  |  sars inquiry

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another day in court for former president Jacob Zuma

2018-11-30 05:26

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: From Soweto to the skies - entrepreneur creates 'air taxi' business
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, November 28 2018-11-28 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 