MPs take a break and hit the links for Parly golf club launch

President Cyril Ramaphosa used another of his community walks to encourage South Africans to register to vote. Watch. WATCH

MPs hope to bring more balance to SA's golf courses as they take the message of the people to fairways. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town – It seems everyone is following the example of new President Cyril Ramaphosa and his call to live a "healthier lifestyle".

And it's not a bad gig when that call gets people out of the corridors of Parliament and onto the greens instead.

Around 40 MPs, parliamentary staff and officials hit the links of Rondebosch Golf Club in Cape Town on Friday to launch the very first parliamentary golf club.

Making for some pretty interesting four balls on the day were United Democratic Movement MP Bantu Holomisa and ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane.

Promote 'healthy living'

It was a welcome break for some of the country's MPs, who were probably still feeling overworked from a busy February that saw the new, pro-golf president installed.

The aim of the parliamentary golf club is to promote "healthy living", while raising funds for charity.

Members met up with their colleagues in the restaurant for some breakfast and coffee, with bags over their shoulders, ready to go.

After a 40-minute wait for service delivery of special green T-shirts, the day finally began.

"I'm in the world of skills development," higher education portfolio committee chairperson Connie September said.

"It's a nice skill to acquire in a different environment and I'm looking forward to beating the likes of Baba (Andrew) Mlangeni, who continues to endure at the ripe old age of 91."

September was not the only one with eyes on the veteran Robben Island struggle hero.

"He is very good. We want to beat him," Holomisa told News24.

"We are sure he used to play while he was in prison," he joked.

Radical economic transformation

The general was spotted trying on a windbreaker in the pro shop before taking to the practice greens to better his putting.

And he will probably hope that his shots are more accurate when the Nelson Mandela Bay metro votes in a motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip in two weeks.

Evidence leader at the Eskom inquiry, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara's name also bleated over the sound system.

Unfortunately, it seemed like he could not take a break from his work, grilling former Eskom executives to join the rest of the party on Friday.

Other MPs, such as Ramatlakane, who is an ANC whip on the portfolio committee on transport, declined to comment on which DA or EFF MP he would most like to beat.

"We are going to have fun, whether it's on the water or in the bunkers," he said.

The sponsor of the event, BayHill Capital chairperson Gil Mahlati, said the day was to promote radical economic transformation on the golf courses.

They would also use the opportunity to promote a healthy attitude to personal finances, as only a good sponsor specialising in the field would do.

Holomisa and September said it was ultimately a good initiative.

"A lot of business happens on the golf course, and that excludes poorer people from the conversation. It's a good initiative that can help messages reach the fairways from smaller communities."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter