MPs to continue debate on process to impeach president

Cape Town - Parliament's sub-committee on the rules of the National Assembly will meet on Tuesday to finalise issues around the process of impeaching a president.

The sub-committee met on Thursday last week to discuss the proposal of a "hybrid panel" of MPs, retired judges and legal minds that would handle the in-depth processes of impeaching a president.

The new process is likely to be used against President Jacob Zuma, should he not heed calls to resign.

WATCH: Gardee confident that Parliament will be able to impeach Zuma

What remains is to finalise the composition of the committee or panel and its procedures, before taking its report to the joint rules committee and then the National Assembly.

"There are two options that will be put forward to the rules committee," sub-committee chairperson Richard Mdakane told News24 on Monday.

"One option is for equal representation of MPs; simply that each party will be represented by one member etc.

"The other option is for proportional representation. All committees of Parliament are proportionally represented, and smaller parties wouldn't attend all committees."

The ANC have met in their study group and believe the panel should be constituted proportionally, but it will be up to the committee to decide, Mdakane said.

Once the sub-committee agrees on the way forward, the rules committee will then have to decide whether to adopt the hybrid committee made up of MPs, retired judges and an evidence leader, or a panel made up of retired judges and the exclusion of politicians as proposed by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).



Mdakane said the sub-committee must still discuss if the committee will be a standing committee, ad hoc committee or if it will take another form.

The meeting will take place after 17:00 on Tuesday.