Mpumalanga ANC councillor arrested twice for allegedly issuing fraudulent business permits

The ANC in Mpumalanga said on Saturday one of its councillors in the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality was arrested twice this past week for allegedly issuing fraudulent permits to informal business owners.



He has since been suspended as a councillor.

ANC Nkangala regional spokesperson Sello Matshoga told News24 the councillor, who cannot be named as he has not yet appeared in court, was busted by the police in Hendirna on Good Friday for a second time. He said the councillor was first arrested on Thursday for allegedly committing a similar offence.

"The ANC welcomes the decision of the speaker, Andries Mabena, to suspend the councillor and he is in police custody now," said Matshoga.

"The report we received from Mabena indicated that they [Mabena and other officials] went to Hendrina on Thursday to do a daily patrol with other law enforcement officers. One shop owner produced a fraudulent permit that was allegedly issued by the ANC councillor.

"It was also alleged that people were paying R300 for the same permits. The councillor was arrested the same day and released on a verbal warning. After his release, he allegedly went back [to Hendrina] to issue fraudulent permits again."

The matter would be referred to the Rules and Ethics Committee of the municipality for internal investigation and processing, added Matshoga.

"The ANC has declared fraud and corruption as the enemy to our national democratic revolution, and it must be dealt with decisively. Going forward, the municipality will apply necessary consequence management to the councillor.

"The councillor has not been suspended from the ANC, but we are sending a report to our provincial executive committee and the national office about this matter. The ANC once again appeals to everyone in the region to abide by the lockdown regulations in order to save lives," said Matshoga.

Mpumalanga police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi referred enquiries to Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo who confirmed the councillor was arrested on Friday. He said he was not aware of his first arrest.

"He has been charged with fraud and will appear in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Tuesday," added Naidoo, saying the councillor allegedly issued the permits in someone else's name to spaza shop owners.