Mpumalanga boy whose kidnappers demanded Bitcoin found

Mpumalanga police have confirmed that Katlego Marite, the 12-year-old boy who was abducted outside his home in eMalahleni this past weekend, has been found.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said he was found in eMalahleni on Thursday afternoon.

"We found him around Witbank. He was found alone," Hlathi said.

"I am on my way there and I will get more information. The investigators are with him, so they can’t speak to me," he said.

ALSO READ: Kidnappers demand bitcoin ransom, valued at R1.5m, for abducted teen

Marite was kidnapped outside his parents’ home on Sunday afternoon. Hlathi said Marite was taken by a man dressed in black with a green jacket, before jumping into a gold-coloured Toyota Corolla.

"Katlego’s friends ran to his mom and told her about the ordeal, she in turn reported the incident to the police," he said.

A ransom note was allegedly left behind demanding a ransom of 15 Bitcoin for his release. The value of 15 Bitcoin – the decentralised, digital, cryptocurrency – is roughly around R1.5m.

Hlathi said he was waiting for investigators to finish with Marite before he would be able to provide more information.