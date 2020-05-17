 

Mpumalanga cops condemn increasing violence against women

2020-05-17 19:18

Ntwaagae Seleka

(iStock)



Mpumalanga police have condemned the escalating incidents of gender-based violence in the province this week.

The latest being that of a 25-year-old woman, who was killed by her 35-year-old partner in Vosman on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the man allegedly assaulted and strangled the woman to death after an argument.

"Upon hearing the commotion, the man's uncle, who resides in the same yard, rushed to their room to intervene and found the woman lying motionless. He then alerted his neighbours, who notified the police and medical personnel.

"The woman was certified dead at the scene and the police immediately arrested the man for murder. He is expected to appear at the Witbank (Emalahleni) Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder," said Hlathi.

On Thursday, a 39-year-old Mpumalanga Disaster Management employee was shot dead, allegedly by her 42-year-old husband, who later attempted to commit suicide.

READ | Mpumalanga Disaster Management employee allegedly shot dead by husband

In another incident, also on Thursday, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a 31-year-old man believed to be her friend.

The incident also took place at Vosman. 

Hlathi said an argument had broken out between the two, after which the man allegedly assaulted and raped the woman.

Hlathi said matter was reported to the police and the man is also expected to appear in court on Monday. 

Mpumalanga provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma has called on society to stand up against gender-based violence.

Zuma said the abuse of women is increasing rapidly, regardless of the government's efforts to curb the scourge.

"Our courts continue to impose harsher sentences, but perpetrators of gender-based violence continue to prey on vulnerable women and children. This situation cannot continue like this and it shows an underlying problem of moral decay in our society," said Zuma.

