 

Mpumalanga education department suspends teacher accused of sexually assaulting eight pupils

2019-10-18 12:19

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has suspended a 56-year-old teacher accused of sexually assaulting eight Grade 7 pupils.

The Laerskool Malelane teacher was issued with a letter of suspension on Monday after the department was informed of allegations against him, departmental spokesperson Jasper Zwane said.

Zwane said the department also established a team to investigate the authenticity of the allegations. Another group was expected to provide counselling to affected pupils.

"These teams are directed to treat this matter with the sensitivity and urgency it deserves. The department views these allegations seriously and will ensure that justice is served," Zwane said.

News24 reported earlier on Friday that the man allegedly targeted seven boys and a girl from March to September, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"He would allegedly call them over to his desk during class, show them pornographic videos as well as images, and lure them individually to a storeroom to commit his evil deeds," Hlathi said.

The suspended teacher was arrested on Wednesday and appeared in the Tonga Magistrate's Court on Thursday, where he was granted R2 000 bail.

Zwane said the department was encouraged by the fact that the police had already taken action against the man.

He is expected back in court on January 20.

