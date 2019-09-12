Mpumalanga education head axed

Mpumalanga education department head Mahlasedi Mhlabane has been fired.
This follows an internal investigation by the integrity unit in the Mpumalanga premier's office.
Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane confirmed on Tuesday that Mhlabane's contract had been suspended and would not be renewed.
The province is facing a R100m lawsuit from nine companies after Mhlabane apparently decided to award the contracts to 17 companies that weren't in the running for the tenders.
Evidence against her included a South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) finding after Mhlabane stated in her 2017 annual report that 63% of pupils received textbooks. The SAHRC found that only 36% received study material.
Mhlabane was suspended in March while investigations were under way.