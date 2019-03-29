 

Mpumalanga education head suspended for allegedly altering figures in annual report

2019-03-29 07:49

Buks Viljoen

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The head of the Mpumalanga education department, Mahlasedi Mhlabane, has been suspended for allegedly altering figures in the department's annual report.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) established that only 36% of learners received study material and not 63%, as stated in the report.

The SAHRC acted on a complaint by Jane Sithole, the leader of the DA in the province.

Sithole said the Auditor-General picked up the discrepancy.

"As part of the SAHRC investigation, they visited a number of schools all over the province. It was established that around 680 000 scholars are still without learner support material," Sithole said.

"The department urgently needs to tell us why they have left Mpumalanga learners to fend for themselves despite the education department getting one of the biggest shares of the provincial budget."

She said it was learners who were suffering and "suspending someone does not put books on the table".

The SAHRC said in its findings that the Mpumalanga Department of Education had violated section 29 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to basic education, by not providing learners with enough textbooks.

The SAHRC gave the department until March 12 to inform them of the shortage of learner material.

It also had to give feedback on what the department was doing to rectify the situation.

Mhlabane, however, ignored this instruction.

Last week, while on a visit to Russia, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni suspended Mhlabane.

Zibonele Mncwango, spokesperson for the premier, confirmed this.

At the time, he did not want to give further details.

The investigation by the integrity unit in the office of the premier is currently under way.

Mncwango said disciplinary action would not be considered until the findings of the integrity unit have been released.

Read more on:    mbombela  |  education
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Public Protector finds improper conduct at government-run mortuaries in KZN

2019-03-29 05:29

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Food fears - Cyclone Idai wipes out crops, leaving farmers empty-handed
Traffic Alerts
Daily jackpots on Daily Lotto - players keep coining it! 2019-03-28 22:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 