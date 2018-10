A farmer was airlifted to a specialist hospital in Johannesburg after he was attacked by a buffalo on a farm in Wakkerstroom, Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Other farmers rushed the man to a doctor’s room where he was stabilised by paramedics, Watco Emergency Service spokesperson Jan-Henk van Vuuren said.

"The exact cause and events leading to the attack will still be investigated but according to a witness the farmer attempted to tranquilize the buffalo before the attack."