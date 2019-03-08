 

Mpumalanga man nabbed for hurling bricks at school windows and police

2019-03-08 11:08

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Mpumalanga man, who allegedly threw bricks at the windows of a local school, is under police guard in hospital after police shot and injured him.

The incident took place on Thursday at Mmametlhake High School.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media and it shows a man throwing bricks at the school's windows. Later, two officers arrive in a police van.

The man charges at the police and uses bricks to pelt them.

Complaint

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police were dispatched to the school after receiving a complaint.

"On their arrival, however, they discovered that in actual fact, a certain man was damaging windows of the school with bricks - an incident which terrified educators and learners.

"It was later brought to our attention that the man had arrived at the school demanding to see the principal, when he was told that it would not be feasible for him to see the principal.

"He then reportedly went on a rampage, destroying windows of the school. Hence, police were called," said Hlathi.

He added that the man also directed his anger at the two police officers when they arrived in a marked vehicle.

"He, without doubt, had a clear intention to inflict deadly injuries to the female officer who was in the car.

"She had to dive, trying to dodge the rain of bricks the suspect hurled in her direction."



The man somehow managed to open the door of the police van while it was in motion.

"It was during that process when the female officer was flung out of the spinning vehicle, sustaining minor injuries."

Hlathi said the man was seen running after the police van.

"At this stage, police had no option but to use force by shooting at the raging man, in protecting everyone in the vicinity, himself included."

"Only then was he subdued and arrested. IPID (the Independent Police Investigative Directorate) has been informed about the incident and will conduct their own separate investigation," said Hlathi.

The man will face charges of attacking police officers and malicious damage to property after being discharged from hospital.

Cop shot by suspected hijackers

In another incident on Wednesday, suspects shot and injured a Mpumalanga police officer. Police are appealing for information that would lead them to the arrest of the suspects.

Hlathi said the officer and his colleague were responding to a hijacking complaint in Delmas when they were shot at.

"According to preliminary reports, the two officers saw a light being flashed from a cellphone and thought it was the complainant.

"They [went] toward the light and saw a truck which was open at the back. Suddenly, shots were fired from the truck in the direction of the two officers."

The officers returned fire. However, one of them was struck by a bullet before the suspects fled, said Hlathi.

